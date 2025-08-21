Alleged Fraud Suspect Turns Himself In

An alleged fraud suspect is now in police custody.

Windsor Police say that Kamryn Bateman turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters on Tuesday morning.

Police had issued an arrest warrant for the 27-year-old in connection with a $130,000 financial fraud.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Police say that in June 2025, the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report of a large-scale fraud at a currency exchange business in the 3200 block of Dougall Avenue. Officers learned that the male suspect entered the business and used a fraudulent Canadian passport to transfer approximately $138,000 CAD in exchange for $100,000 USD. After obtaining the U.S. currency, the suspect allegedly cancelled the Canadian transfer, resulting in a loss of roughly $130,000 to the business.