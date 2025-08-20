AI Workforce Summit Coming To Windsor

An AI Workforce Summit is coming to Windsor next month.

The full-day event is dedicated to helping employers, workforce professionals, small-business owners, and service providers harness the potential of artificial intelligence in the workplace.

Hosted by Workforce WindsorEssex, WEtech Alliance, and Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, the summit will feature expert-led workshops, interactive breakout sessions, and networking opportunities, with a strong focus on responsible and equitable AI adoption.

The day will kick off with a keynote address from Dwayne Matthews, futurist and innovation evangelist, who will explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping industries, communities, and daily life. Afternoon keynote Andrea Irina Yzeiri will unpack the ethical and privacy considerations every organization must address as AI tools become more embedded in operations.

Attendees can choose from beginner and advanced breakout tracks, including:

Getting Started with AI Tools: Beginner-friendly, hands-on demos of tools like ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Canva AI

Building with AI – No-Code Tools & Automation: Intermediate-to-advanced session exploring AI-first thinking, automation, and privacy-focused platforms

AI in Small Business & Nonprofits: Practical strategies for lean teams to integrate AI

AI & the Future of Work: How AI is reshaping jobs, skills, and workforce development

The agenda also includes a panel discussion, networking lunch, exhibitor showcase, and “Community Voices” lightning talks from local AI innovators across multiple industries.

It will take place at Caesars Windsor on Thursday, September 18th, 2025, from 9:00am to 4:30pm.

Tickets and the days agenda can be found online here: www.workforcewindsoressex.com/ai-summit