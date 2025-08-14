Active Marine Incident Near Couture Beach
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday August 14th, 2025, 4:31pm
Essex County OPP are currently on scene investigating an active marine incident near Couture Beach on Lake St Clair in Lakeshore.
Police say that four individuals have been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
More details are expected as the investigation continues.
