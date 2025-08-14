Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Active Marine Incident Near Couture Beach

Thursday August 14th, 2025, 4:31pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Essex County OPP are currently on scene investigating an active marine incident near Couture Beach on Lake St Clair in Lakeshore.

Police say that four individuals have been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

More details are expected as the investigation continues.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message