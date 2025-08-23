Windsor-Essex

Accessible Kayak And Canoe Launch Unveiled In Lakeshore

Saturday August 23rd, 2025, 8:49am

Lakeshore
Lakeshore photo

A new accessible kayak and canoe launch offically oepned this week at Lakeview Park – West Beach in Belle River.

“This launch is more than just an infrastructure project, it’s an investment in inclusion and accessibility,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “It ensures that residents and visitors, regardless of ability, can enjoy our incredible waterfront and explore the natural beauty of the Belle River.”

Launch users and park visitors are encouraged to share their feedback on how Lakeshore can improve amenities like the accessible canoe and kayak launch.

“Whether it’s sharing ideas for new amenities, reporting problems, or telling us what’s working well, your input guides our decisions,” said Frank Jeney, Corporate Leader – Community Health and Safety. “Every comment, suggestion, or observation provides insight into how these places are used and how we can improve.”

