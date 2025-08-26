26 Arrested In Retail Theft Initiative

Windsor Police arrested 26 people during a three-day retail theft initiative.

Police say that from August 12th to 14th, 2025, the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit and the Retail Theft Unit partnered with loss prevention teams at nine local stores to prevent and deter shoplifting.

Officers arrested 26 people, laid 30 criminal charges, and recovered over $3,200 in stolen property. Five of those arrested also had outstanding warrants.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

One notable arrest involved 29-year-old Kyle Calloway, who allegedly stole items from a store in the 7300 block of Catherine Street and threatened an employee when confronted. Later the same day, he reportedly attempted to steal merchandise from another store in the 7200 block of Tecumseh Road East. Calloway was arrested and charged with robbery and theft under $5,000. He has 11 previous theft charges so far this year.

“Shoplifting isn’t a victimless crime. It affects businesses, drives up costs for everyone, and can create unsafe situations for staff and customers,” said Inspector Jennifer Crosby. “ By working closely with our retail partners, our officers are taking a proactive approach to keep our community safe and hold offenders accountable.”