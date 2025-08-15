15-Year-Old Arrested For Armed Robbery
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday August 8th, 2025, 3:14pm
Windsor Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with an armed robbery in the city’s east end.
Police say that just before 10:0am on June 23rh, 2025, the victim was walking down the street in the 1500 block of Polonia Park Place when a male suspect jumped out of a van and struck him several times in the head. The suspect then pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded his backpack, which contained personal identification and a cellphone. The victim surrendered his backpack before fleeing the area.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries.
Following the investigation, the suspect was identified as a 15-year-old male. On August 7th, 2025, he turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters.
The suspect, who cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with:
- Robbery
- Assault with a weapon
- Pointing a firearm
- Possession of a dangerous weapon
- Failure to comply with an undertaking
The involved firearm has not been recovered.
Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
