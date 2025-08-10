10th Annual Ouellette Avenue Car Cruise Happens Friday

The streets of Windsor will once again resonate with the roar of engines and the gleam of polished chrome as the 2025 Ouellette Car Cruise returns on Friday, August 15th.

This free event open to the public kicks off at 1:00 pm at the Riverfront Festival Plaza Stage, where car lovers and hobbyists gather amidst a stunning display of street rods, muscle cars, vintage vehicles, and food trucks. In addition to the vehicles, participants and spectators can enjoy food, desserts and refreshments from local vendors, as well as check out automotive accessories and retail booths too.

At 6:00 pm the highly anticipated car will head eastbound on Riverside Drive East to Pillette Road, down to Tecumseh Road East and back to Ouellette Avenue.

“I love it! Chrome, Classics and Community The Ouellette Ave Car Cruise has become an anticipated showcase of amazing cars, but it’s also an event that brings people together,” said Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino.

To round out the day, visitors are invited to head over to the Car Cruise Rock The T- Block After Party on Chatham Street West, where the DWBIA is hosting an exhilarating celebration of community spirit and automotive culture. From 4:00pm to 11:00pm, Chatham Street West and Pelissier Street will come alive with classic cars, modern marvels, live music, and vibrant patios. Participating establishments include EKo, Villains Bistro, Cucina 360, Cheetahs Windsor, Diva Delight and Sun-dried Tomato.

The festivities kick off on Chatham street at 4:00 pm with a classic car show, attendees can admire a stunning array of vintage and contemporary cars.

As evening approaches, the excitement will peak at 7:00pm to 9:00pm with the Rock The T-Block After Party featuring live music from Windsor’s legendary KISS Tribute band Destroyer. Live dj’s will then take over from 9pm-11pm. Enjoy the energetic atmosphere and savour the music in the heart of beautiful Downtown Windsor.