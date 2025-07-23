Work Continues At Walker Road And Tecumseh Road East

The ongoing construction project at Walker Road and Tecumseh Road continues, with it expected to be completed in August.

The project began over a year ago and is part of Enwin’s new 1200mm Central Corridor Feedermain, and saw traffic reduced to one lane in each direction on the westbound side.

That work is now complete, and crews have shifted to the eastbound lanes this week to make concrete repairs.