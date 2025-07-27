Winners Announced For The 2025 Leamington Mayor’s Recognition Awards
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday July 27th, 2025, 10:37am
The Municipality of Leamington has handed out the 2025 Mayor’s Recognition Awards during a Special Council Meeting held on July 22nd, 2025. T
“These awards are a celebration of the people who help shape our community for the better,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “Whether through acts of service, leadership, or quiet kindness, each recipient has made a meaningful difference in the lives of others. It’s truly an honour to celebrate their contributions and stories.”
The 2025 Mayor’s Recognition Awards recipients are:
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
- Outstanding Youth Award Recipient: Lily Steinhoff
- Distinguished Voluntary Service Award Recipient: Kevin Gale
- Community Inspiration Award Recipient: Warren Dunford
- Mayor’s Special Award Recipients: Mark Ribble and Jerry Ribble
- Mayor’s Special Award Recipient (Posthumously): Lorraine Gibson
- Mayor’s Special Award for Heroism Recipients: Callahan Kivell and Lyla Kivell
- Ontario Senior of the Year Award Recipient: Dr. Martin Girash
The Municipality received 24 nominations this year, all of which were evaluated by the Mayor’s Recognition Awards Committee. You can learn more about each here.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook