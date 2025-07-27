Winners Announced For The 2025 Leamington Mayor’s Recognition Awards

The Municipality of Leamington has handed out the 2025 Mayor’s Recognition Awards during a Special Council Meeting held on July 22nd, 2025. T

“These awards are a celebration of the people who help shape our community for the better,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “Whether through acts of service, leadership, or quiet kindness, each recipient has made a meaningful difference in the lives of others. It’s truly an honour to celebrate their contributions and stories.”

The 2025 Mayor’s Recognition Awards recipients are:

Outstanding Youth Award Recipient: Lily Steinhoff

Distinguished Voluntary Service Award Recipient: Kevin Gale

Community Inspiration Award Recipient: Warren Dunford

Mayor’s Special Award Recipients: Mark Ribble and Jerry Ribble

Mayor’s Special Award Recipient (Posthumously): Lorraine Gibson

Mayor’s Special Award for Heroism Recipients: Callahan Kivell and Lyla Kivell

Ontario Senior of the Year Award Recipient: Dr. Martin Girash

The Municipality received 24 nominations this year, all of which were evaluated by the Mayor’s Recognition Awards Committee. You can learn more about each here.