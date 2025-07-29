Wineries, Views, And Vibes: Why Windsor Essex Should Be Your Next Wine Getaway

Original blog by Julie and Megan

How did we not know that Windsor-Essex is Ontario’s hidden wine country? With over 20 wineries and 14 breweries to explore in the region, we were absolutely blown away by the quality and quantity of local options during our visit this summer. Having so many options can also be daunting when you are trying to plan your visit, so we’ve created a breakdown of some of our favourites and the unique offerings they bring to help you tailor your experience.

If you’re looking for an atmosphere of casual elegance, we suggest enjoying a flight on the patio at Vivace Estate Winery. We were excited to see that they offer port style wines and dessert wines that reminded us so much of our trips to Europe. Many of their wines are named after music tempo markings as a playful nod to their namesake.

For those of you looking for a “different pointe of view”, Viewpointe Estate Winery produces premium wines and offers a wide assortment of activities: wine tastings, customized events, and local seasonal cuisine. Their winery boasts panoramic views of Lake Erie and is known for their unique wine slushies! During our visit we sat on the back patio with a beautiful view of the lake and enjoyed some delicious pickerel and their fan favourite reuben sandwich.

Get your camera ready to take in the beautiful lavender gardens surrounding North 42 Degrees Estate Winery! Led by Martin and Suzanne, both third generation farmers of European farming heritage, wine flows deep within their ancestral roots. Their team makes it easy to unwind, create memories with friends and family and taste the exceptional flavours of their award-winning wines. With over 30 varietals of lavender, Serenity Lavender Farm invites you to relax, stroll through their picturesque gardens and labyrinth, while sipping a glass of award winning wine or having a bite to eat. They also have a gift shop with lovely handmade bath products to culinary delights to take on your way home.

For the naturalist, Cooper’s Hawk Vineyards is an estate winery located on 70 acres of land in the Lake Erie North Shore viticulture region. Their name was chosen from one of the many birds of prey that frequent the 5 acres of green space surrounding their vineyards, and their logo symbolizes a commitment to the environment. Cooper’s Hawk maintains a focus on high quality, affordable wines grown on an environmentally supportive site. We also recommend enjoying a meal here at The Vines restaurant. The cuisine is not only exceptionally fresh, but beautifully crafted in their display as well.

If you have any upcoming events, celebrations or milestones coming up, we couldn’t recommend Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery more! It is Ontario’s only beachfront winery and offers wine tasting flights, wine by the glass, and grazing lunches to enjoy in the expansive natural settings. The estate is a stunning building on its own, but the addition of the beachfront location makes this a true standout!

Colchester Ridge Estate Winery, or “CREW” as they are readily known, was established in 2001 by the husband-and-wife team of Bernie and Nancy Gorski. They are proud to offer friendly and informative wine tastings, artisanal Ontario cheeses, whimsical retail items and so much more. Sitback, relax, and savour the adventure at CREW!

For those looking to try something other than wine, Carolina Cider Co. is the perfect stop for a refreshing cider. This family owned cidery makes estate grown, small batch, varietal hard ciders at the home of The Fruit Wagon. While you’re there, make sure to bring a bag so you can check out the ready-picked quality fruits, vegetables, herbs, and flowers in season on their self-serve wagon or at local markets. They also offer homemade original or infused apple cider vinegars available year-round.

Looking for a wine garden getaway? Oxley Estate Winery, in the heart of the wine route on charming County Road 50, makes small batch award winning wines. They offer wine tasting every day and a great lunch and dinner menu year round. It’s the perfect spot to enjoy time with your friends and family in the Wine Garden patio or inside the newly renovated barn.

Now that you’ve been able to wet your whistle looking over some of the amazing winery options in the area, you’ll need somewhere to stay so you can enjoy yourself without worrying about rushing home. We stayed at the Lungovita Beach Retreat and found it to be the perfect mix of nature and luxury! ​​Each geodesic dome has its own AC and heating plus access to all the on site wellness accommodations such as pools, hot tubs, saunas, and cold showers with a beautiful view of Lake Erie. Having bikes available to guests on site also made it super easy for us to tour around to various wineries in the area as well. Please note that they do not have wifi on the property in order to encourage the ultimate disconnect!

After all the wining and dining, you’ll likely want to balance your visit with some time exploring outdoors as well, so pack up your beach bag and bikes to check out some of the best greenspaces in the region. For those that want a more active experience, The Chrysler Canada Greenway is a 50km trail through Essex County that is perfect for biking, hiking, birding and x-country skiing too! It is actually the southernmost link of the trans Canada trail. If you are hoping for more of a relaxing outdoor experience, you can get a day pass for Holiday Beach Conservation Area which has large shady picnic areas, a playground, nature trails, a boardwalk, sandy beach for swimming, and a three story observation tower. The birding here is amazing! Pack a picnic and make a day out of it! Finally, it’s also worth noting that Parks Canada is currently offering free admission (until September 2nd, 2025) to all their parks which makes it the perfect time to visit Fort Malden National Historic Site and learn more about the war of 1812 and the fascinating history of Canada’s early military. There are many hand-on activities and demonstrations to enjoy during your visit too!

Whether you go for a weekend with friends, family, or as a couple, there is something for everyone in the region! When you arrive, make a pit stop at the Açai Shack to grab a healthy vegan, gluten free and/or antioxidant bowl to start your day. And before you go, make sure to stop into The King Street Cafe! Lisa is an incredible baker, and the variety of baked goods here will satisfy any sweet tooth. I got the peanut butter cookie and the lemon tart, and my only regret was not taking more to go! The locals here were all so friendly and offered suggestions for local cafes, wineries, and events as well. So let the Lake Erie breeze guide you and enjoy a TWEPI adventure this summer!

A special thank you to Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, Ontario’s Southwest and all of the amazing local partners who made this trip unforgettable.

