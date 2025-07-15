West Windsor Fire Update

The cause of a West Windsor fire Monday remains under investigation.

It broke out just after 5:00pm in the 900 Block of Campbell Avenue and originated in an abandoned two-storey residential structure, but spread to others.

Seven people were displaced from the building on the left side of the fire, while three were displaced from the house on the right.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Total damages estimated at $850,000. No injuries reported. Windsor Police are holding the scene for the arson unit to investigate.