WEATHER: Wednesday July 9th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday July 9th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday July 9th, 2025.
Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 8 or very high.
