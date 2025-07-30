WEATHER: Wednesday July 30th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday July 30th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday July 30th, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning. Wind becoming northeast 30 gusting to 50 late in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 39. UV index 9 or very high.
