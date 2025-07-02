WEATHER: Wednesday July 2nd, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday July 2nd, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday July 2nd, 2025.
Sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.
