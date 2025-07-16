WEATHER: Wednesday July 16th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday July 16th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday July 16th, 2025.
Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light early this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Low 22.
