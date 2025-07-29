Windsor-Essex

WEATHER: Tuesday July 29th, 2025

Tuesday July 29th, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Tuesday, July 29th, 2025.

Sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon, then a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipate in the morning. High 31. Humidex 41. UV index 10 or very high.

