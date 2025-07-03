WEATHER: Thursday July 3rd, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday July 3rd, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday July 3rd, 2025.
Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 30. Humidex 37. UV index 10 or very high.
