Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Thursday July 3rd, 2025

Thursday July 3rd, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Thursday July 3rd, 2025.

Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 30. Humidex 37. UV index 10 or very high.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message