Windsor-Essex

WEATHER: Thursday July 31st, 2025

Thursday July 31st, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Thursday July 31st, 2025.

 

Showers ending in the afternoon then clearing. Hazy. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 24. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.

