WEATHER: Thursday July 31st, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday July 31st, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday July 31st, 2025.
Showers ending in the afternoon then clearing. Hazy. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 24. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook