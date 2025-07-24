WEATHER: Thursday July 24th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday July 24th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday July 24th, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 35. Humidex 44. UV index 9 or very high.
Tonight, partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 22.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook