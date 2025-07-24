Windsor-Essex

WEATHER: Thursday July 24th, 2025

Thursday July 24th, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Thursday July 24th, 2025.

A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 35. Humidex 44. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight, partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 22.

