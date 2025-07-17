WEATHER: Thursday July 17th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday July 17th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday July 17th, 2025.
Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 7 or high.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook