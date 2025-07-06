WEATHER: Sunday July 6th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday July 6th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday July 6th, 2025.
Sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 34. Humidex 39. UV index 10 or very high.
