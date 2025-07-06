Windsor-Essex

WEATHER: Sunday July 6th, 2025

Sunday July 6th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
Here is the weather for Sunday July 6th, 2025.

Sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 34. Humidex 39. UV index 10 or very high.

windsoriteDOTca
