WEATHER: Sunday July 27th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday July 27th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday July 27th, 2025.
Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers early this morning and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this morning. High 31. Humidex 36. UV index 10 or very high.
