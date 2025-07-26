Windsor-Essex

WEATHER: Saturday July 26th, 2025

Saturday July 26th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
Here is the weather for Saturday July 26th, 2025.

Mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers changing to 30 percent chance of showers and then to 70 percent chance of showers near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.

windsoriteDOTca
