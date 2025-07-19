Windsor-Essex

WEATHER: Saturday July 19th, 2025

Saturday July 19th, 2025, 7:00am

Weather
Here is the weather for Saturday July 19th, 2025.

Sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a few showers beginning this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 10 or very high.

