WEATHER: Saturday July 19th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday July 19th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday July 19th, 2025.
Sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a few showers beginning this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 10 or very high.
