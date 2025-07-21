WEATHER: Monday July 21st, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday July 21st, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday July 21st, 2025.
Sunny. Local smoke early this morning. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h early this afternoon. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 10 or very high.
