WEATHER: Friday July 4th, 2025

Friday July 4th, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Friday July 4th, 2025.

Sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 10 or very high.

