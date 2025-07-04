WEATHER: Friday July 4th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday July 4th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday July 4th, 2025.
Sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 10 or very high.
