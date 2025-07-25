Windsor-Essex

WEATHER: Friday July 25th, 2025

Friday July 25th, 2025, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Friday July 25th, 2025.

Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 30 km/h late this morning then light this afternoon. High 29. Humidex 39. UV index 7 or high.

