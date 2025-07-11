WEATHER: Friday July 11th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday July 11th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday July 11th, 2025.
Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h then south 30 in the afternoon. High 30. Humidex 37. UV index 4 or moderate.
