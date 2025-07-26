Windsor-Essex

Watch For Nightly Closures Of The E.C. Row Expressway Westbound On-Ramp At Dougall

Saturday July 26th, 2025, 10:25am

Construction
0
0

Starting Sunday, the westbound E.C. Row Expressway on-ramp at Dougall Avenue will be closed nightly for milling and paving work.

The work will take place between 8:00pm and 6:00am nightly from the evening of Sunday, July 27th, to the morning of Thursday, July 31st, 2025 (weather permitting)

