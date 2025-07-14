Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Watch For Downtown Riverside Drive Lane Restrictions

Monday July 14th, 2025, 2:49pm

Construction
0
0

Westbound Riverside Drive West will have intermittent lane restrictions between Church Street and Ferry Street for construction of a new concrete walkway and patio around the Eternal Flame at Dieppe Gardens Park.

The work takes place from 7:30am to 5:00pm until Wednesday, August 13th, 2025 (weather permitting)

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message