Watch For Downtown Riverside Drive Lane Restrictions
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday July 14th, 2025, 2:49pm
Westbound Riverside Drive West will have intermittent lane restrictions between Church Street and Ferry Street for construction of a new concrete walkway and patio around the Eternal Flame at Dieppe Gardens Park.
The work takes place from 7:30am to 5:00pm until Wednesday, August 13th, 2025 (weather permitting)
