Warrant Issued For Suspect In $130,000 Fraud

Wednesday July 9th, 2025, 2:30pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police has issued an arrest warrant for a 38-year-old woman wanted in connection with a $130,000 financial fraud.

In May 2025, the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report of a large-scale fraud at a currency exchange. Officers learned that a female suspect entered the business, located in the 3200 block of Dougall Avenue, and used a fraudulent Canadian passport to obtain $130,000 in U.S currency.

The Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit have identified the suspect as Kayla Anne Black of Lowbanks, Ontario.

Black is wanted on the following charges:

  • Fraud over $5,000
  • Obtaining by false pretenses over $5,000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Possession of another person’s identification
  • Identity theft
  • Identity fraud
  • Uttering a forged passport

Anyone with information on Blacks’s whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

