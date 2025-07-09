Warrant Issued For Suspect In $130,000 Fraud

Windsor Police has issued an arrest warrant for a 38-year-old woman wanted in connection with a $130,000 financial fraud.

In May 2025, the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report of a large-scale fraud at a currency exchange. Officers learned that a female suspect entered the business, located in the 3200 block of Dougall Avenue, and used a fraudulent Canadian passport to obtain $130,000 in U.S currency.

The Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit have identified the suspect as Kayla Anne Black of Lowbanks, Ontario.

Black is wanted on the following charges:

Fraud over $5,000

Obtaining by false pretenses over $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of another person’s identification

Identity theft

Identity fraud

Uttering a forged passport

Anyone with information on Blacks’s whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.