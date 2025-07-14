Vets Cab Ratified New Agreement
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday July 14th, 2025, 4:51pm
Members of Local 195 have ratified a new tentative deal with an impressive 79% approval.
“Our union appreciates the trust that the members placed in the bargaining team, which successfully averted a potential strike today and continue to offer the services to our community in Windsor Essex without any interruption,” said a post from the union.
The new agreement introduces various benefits for both sides, helping to remain competitive with similar industries.
