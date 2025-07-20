UWindsor Surpasses Climate Targets Early

The University of Windsor has cut greenhouse gas emissions by 47 per cent from 2019 levels, reaching its 2030 climate target six years early through campus-wide sustainability initiatives.

“This represents one of the most significant environmental milestones in the institution’s sustainability journey to date,” said UWindsor President and Vice-Chancellor Robert Gordon. “It is a true testament to the dedication of our cross-campus operational and academic teams, including the students who helped lead the way. It shows what is possible when a community unites around a shared commitment to sustainability.”

A major contributor to the reduction was the installation of a hybrid electric-steam chiller in 2023, designed to reduce natural gas reliance and lower carbon output. Additional upgrades to lighting, HVAC systems, and buildings such as the Human Kinetics Building, Dennis Fairall Fieldhouse, Essex Hall, and Leddy West also played a role.

“Internal data reporting shows GHG emissions have dropped from approximately 26,300 tonnes CO₂e in 2019 to 13,838 tonnes CO₂e in 2024,” said Gillian Heisz, vice-president, finance and operations. “Reaching this target was only possible through a deliberate, multi-year strategy grounded in rigorous reporting and forward-looking investment.”

New construction—including the Toldo Lancer Centre and Rodzik Hall—has followed low-carbon design principles, reinforcing sustainability as a foundational element of campus development.

The University has also promoted sustainable transportation through the introduction of electric vehicle charging stations and secure bike shelters, encouraging low-emission commuting options.