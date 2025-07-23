Two More Suspects Arrested In $500,000 Liquor Heist

Windsor Police has arrested two additional suspects in connection with a $500,000 liquor theft in May, bringing the total number of individuals charged in the case to eight.

The theft occurred shortly before 9:00pm on May 17th, 2025, when several suspects stole a semi-tractor trailer loaded with more than 1,000 boxes of Crown Royal whiskey from a secured facility in the 3300 block of Devon Drive. The trailer was found abandoned the following day in Lakeshore, with the load of whiskey missing.

The Windsor Police Target Base Unit launched an extensive investigation which quickly led to the arrest of six suspects.

A seventh suspect, a 45-year-old turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters on July 10th, 2025.

On July 22nd, 2025, officers located and arrested an eighth suspect in the 900 block of Reedmere Road.

To date, police have recovered 66 boxes of the stolen liquor. The rest remains missing.