Two Arrested After Police Stop Break-And-Enter On Giles Boulevard East

Windsor Police have arrested two suspects after interrupting a commercial break-and-enter in progress.

Police say that shortly before 3:00am on July 27th, 2025, officers responded to a report of a break-in at a construction site in the 200 block of Giles Boulevard East. Upon arrival, they discovered that two men had illegally entered the property and triggered a motion sensor.

Officers quickly secured the perimeter and conducted a search inside the building. Both suspects were located on the third floor and arrested without incident. They were found in possession of wire-cutting tools.

The two suspects have each been charged with break-and-enter at a place other than a dwelling.