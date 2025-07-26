Windsor-Essex

TRAFFIC: Sandwich West Parkway And Heritage Drive Intersection To Close For Roundabout Work

Saturday July 26th, 2025, 1:31pm

LaSalle
The intersection of Sandwich West Parkway and Heritage Drive in LaSalle will be closed from Monday, July 28th, to Monday, September 22nd, 2025, for the construction of a new roundabout.

These improvements will enhance traffic flow and are part of the Heritage Commercial Plaza development, The Shoppes at Heritage.

Access to Windsor Crossing Premium Outlet Mall will not be impacted. Eastbound and Westbound Traffic can use Sixth Concession/Howard Avenue or Huron Church Line to access Highway 3. Detour signs will be posted to help guide traffic.

