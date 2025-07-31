TRAFFIC: 401 rollover
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday July 31st, 2025, 10:57am
The OPP are reporting lane restrictions on the westbound 401 at Bloomfield Road for a transport truck rollover.
Crews are working to remove the vehicle, and motorists should avoid the area at this time.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook