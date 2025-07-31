Windsor-Essex

TRAFFIC: 401 rollover

Thursday July 31st, 2025, 10:57am

County News
The OPP are reporting lane restrictions on the westbound 401 at Bloomfield Road for a transport truck rollover.

Crews are working to remove the vehicle, and motorists should avoid the area at this time.

