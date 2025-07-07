Town Of Essex Launches Public Transit Survey

The Town of Essex is inviting all residents, businesses, labourers, and tourists to participate in an online Public Transit Survey to help shape the future of local transportation services.

An interactive mapping tool is also available at the end of the survey where you can visually and geographically explore the Town’s municipal boundary and leave location-based comments and your idea on existing and future public transit options and connections.

“We want to hear directly from people living, visiting, and working in Essex Centre, Harrow, Colchester, and McGregor,” said Mayor Sherry Bondy. “Your feedback is extremely valuable in helping us build a public transit system that truly reflects the needs of our community.”

As an added incentive, survey participants will have the option to enter a draw to win $100 in Essex BIA Bucks, which can be spent at participating local businesses in downtown Essex Centre.

The survey is now open and will remain available until August 1st, 2025 through the Town’s website at www.essex.ca/transitsurvey.