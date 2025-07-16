Three Impaired Drivers Arrested Within 45 Minutes In Windsor

Windsor Police say that in the span of just 45 minutes, the Windsor Police Service arrested three motorists for impaired driving in separate, unrelated incidents.

The first incident occurred shortly before midnight on July 15th, 2025, when a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officer observed clear signs of impairment in a female driver attempting to enter Canada. The Windsor Police Service was contacted, and the 46-year-old woman was transported to police headquarters, where she failed a breath test and was charged with impaired driving.

Around the same time, an officer on patrol in the 100 block of Central Avenue observed a pickup truck approaching, abruptly stopping, and reversing into a nearby ditch. Upon speaking with the motorist, the officer noted a strong odour of alcohol and signs of impairment, including slurred speech. The 45-year-old male was arrested for impaired driving and transported to police headquarters, where he failed a breath test.

Approximately 15 minutes later, officers attended the 900 block of Ottawa Street, where a suspected impaired driver had been located in a parking lot . The motorist, a 64-year-old male, exhibited slurred speech, appeared disoriented, and was unsteady on his feet. He was arrested for impaired driving and transported to police headquarters, where he refused to participate in further testing.