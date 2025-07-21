Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

The Tea Party, Headstones & Finger Eleven Bring Canadian Rock History To The Colosseum This December 

Monday July 21st, 2025, 11:11am

Entertainment
0
0

The Tea Party, Headstones & Finger Eleven join forces for a co-headlining performance on The Colosseum stage Wednesday, December 10th.

Three of Canada’s most iconic rock bands, The Tea Party, Headstones, & Finger Eleven have announced a landmark joint tour set to kick off on November 25 in Penticton, BC. For the first time ever, these renowned artists will come together, bringing their collective energy, massive hits, and legendary stage presence to nationwide audiences.

The idea for the tour emerged organically, sparked by members regularly crossing paths at various music festivals. Despite decades in the Canadian rock scene, the three bands realized they had never toured together.

Experience Canadian rock history with The Tea Party, Headstones & Finger Eleven, live from The Colosseum stage on Wednesday, December 10th at 7:30pm.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message