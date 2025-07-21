The Tea Party, Headstones & Finger Eleven Bring Canadian Rock History To The Colosseum This December

The Tea Party, Headstones & Finger Eleven join forces for a co-headlining performance on The Colosseum stage Wednesday, December 10th.

Three of Canada’s most iconic rock bands, The Tea Party, Headstones, & Finger Eleven have announced a landmark joint tour set to kick off on November 25 in Penticton, BC. For the first time ever, these renowned artists will come together, bringing their collective energy, massive hits, and legendary stage presence to nationwide audiences.

The idea for the tour emerged organically, sparked by members regularly crossing paths at various music festivals. Despite decades in the Canadian rock scene, the three bands realized they had never toured together.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Experience Canadian rock history with The Tea Party, Headstones & Finger Eleven, live from The Colosseum stage on Wednesday, December 10th at 7:30pm.