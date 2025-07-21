Teens Charged In Leamington Assault

Two teens are facing charges following an assault investigation in the Municipality of Leamington.

OPP say that around 4:40pm on June 5th, 2025, they were called to an assault that had occurred in the area of Alderton Street in Leamington.

Police spoke to an 18-year-old male who was assaulted and suffered minor injuries

As a result of the investigation by members of the Essex County OPP Crime Unit, two individuals were identified.

On June 20th, 2025, a 16-year-old male from Chatham-Kent was charged with robbery with theft, disguise with intent, and uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm. The accused was held pending a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

On June 23rd, 2025, a 17-year-old male from Leamington was charged with robbery with theft, disguise with intent, and disobeying order of the court. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date.