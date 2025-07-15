Teen Charged After Firearm Pointed At Woman

A 13-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman at a Walkerville park.

Police say that at approximately 7:30pm on July 12th, 2025, they responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the 1200 block of Langlois Avenue.

Through investigation, officers learned that a person had pulled into the parking lot at a park when she observed several people inside a silver Chrysler 300. One of the passengers then reportedly reached into the vehicle’s centre console, retrieved a handgun, and pointed it at woman. The vehicle then left the area. No physical injuries were reported.

Investigators soon identified the suspect as a 13-year-old male. On July 13th, he turned himself in at London Police Service headquarters and subsequently transferred into the custody of Windsor Police. The youth, who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

The firearm involved has not been recovered. It is currently unknown whether the weapon was real or an imitation.