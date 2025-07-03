Tecumseh Welcomes Arrival Of Electric Bus Fleet

Tecumseh has welcomed its fully electric transit fleet. With funding provided in 2023 through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), the Town was able to purchase electric buses that will soon replace its current gas-powered vehicles. These modern, zero-emission buses will officially begin service on local roads this July.

“This is a significant step forward for our community,” said Mayor Gary McNamara. “By investing in electric transit, we are reducing our environmental footprint while continuing to improve local service for our residents. This initiative demonstrates our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and delivering real results for the people of Tecumseh.”

The new fleet will offer the same route coverage and service levels residents rely on, but with quieter operation, lower maintenance costs, and no tailpipe emissions. Charging infrastructure was also installed earlier to support daily operations.