Tecumseh Town Hall Outdoor Construction Begins Friday

Construction on the grounds of Tecumseh Town Hall gets underway on Friday, August 1st.

During this phase, the front parking lot will be closed to visitors. Visitor parking is available at the Tecumseh Arena, and accessible parking remains available at the North side of Town Hall.

The work is part of the overall construction on new multi-use trails along Lesperance Road.

The project includes a 3.0-meter-wide asphalt trail from Riverside Drive to McNorton Street on Lesperance Road and from Lesperance Road to Gauthier Drive on Little River Boulevard.

A concrete trail will extend from McNorton Street to First Street. The project will include upgraded municipal parking lots, landscaping, and softscaping around the Town Hall/OPP campus.

Work should be completed in the fall.