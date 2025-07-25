Suspects Sought Following A Firearm-Related Incident In The City’s West End

Windsor Police is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects following a firearm-related incident in the city’s west end.

Police say that shortly after 10:30pm on July 20th, 2025, they responded to a report of a disturbance near the intersection of Baby Street and Mill Street.

They say that a verbal dispute involving four individuals escalated into a physical confrontation when one of the men brandished a firearm and pointed it at another. A second suspect also appeared to be in possession of a firearm. The suspects then fled the area on foot. They were last seen running westbound on Bloomfield Road at Brock Street.

The other involved parties were seen fleeing from the area, travelling southbound on Mill Street in a white Mini Cooper.

No physical injuries have been reported in connection with this incident.

The first suspect is described as a light-skinned male, approximately 20 years old, wearing a grey and black hoodie (hood up), blue jeans, and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a Middle Eastern male, approximately 20 years old, with curly hair, wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

Investigators ask residents and business owners in the area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage between 10:00pm and 11:00pm on July 20th for evidence related to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also submit information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.