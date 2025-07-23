Windsor-Essex

Suspects Arrested After Stolen Vehicle And Illegal Drugs Seized

Wednesday July 23rd, 2025, 5:14pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police have arrested two suspects and seized a stolen vehicle and illegal drugs with the help of automated license plate recognition (ALPR) technology.

Police say that shortly after 11:00pm Saturday, an officer patrolling the 3300 block of Walker Road received an ALPR alert for stolen licence plates. The ALPR system automatically scans and detects licence plates in the surrounding area of a police cruiser.

Further investigation confirmed the vehicle, a 2013 pickup truck, had been reported stolen from Essex the previous week.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested both the driver and the passenger. A search of the vehicle uncovered 34 grams of crystal methamphetamine, two digital scales, two knives, brass knuckles, and a small amount of cash.

A 39-year-old and a 62-year-old have been charged.

