Suspect Vehicle Identified In Weekend Shooting

Windsor Police has released an image of a vehicle connected to a weekend shooting.

Police say that shortly after 111:00pm on July 26, 2025, two vehicles were traveling eastbound in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive when an occupant of the suspect vehicle shouted obscenities at the complainant. Moments later, someone in the suspect vehicle discharged a firearm at the complainant’s car, damaging the rear window. The suspect vehicle fled the area shortly after the incident.

No physical injuries have been reported because of the incident. The suspect vehicle is described as a light-coloured early 2000s Lexus.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The suspects are described as follows:

Driver: Black male in his 20s, with short black hair

Front Passenger: Middle Eastern male in his 20s, with short black hair and a full black beard

Rear Passenger: Middle Eastern male, also believed to be in his 20s

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who can identify the suspect or vehicle is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.