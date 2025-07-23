Suspect Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Recovered



Windsor Police have arrested a 33-year-old man after recovering a stolen motor vehicle.

Police say that on July 16th, 2025, the Auto Theft Unit launched an investigation after locating a stolen vehicle parked near Parent Avenue and Ellis Street East. Upon further inspection, officers discovered that the rear licence plate on the unoccupied vehicle had been cloned.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of numerous stolen financial and personal documents linked to multiple individuals.

Through investigative efforts, officers identified the suspect and shortly after 1:30pm on July 21st, 2025, officers located and arrested him along the riverfront near Louis Avenue and Riverside Drive East.

He has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (x3), uttering a forged document, affixing counterfeit mark required by law snd failure to comply with a probation order (x2).