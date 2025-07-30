Windsor-Essex

Suspect Arrested After Assault With Metal Pipe

Wednesday July 30th, 2025, 3:39pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police have arrested a 20-year-old man following an assault involving a metal pipe.

Shortly after 9pm on July 29th, 2025, officers responded to a report of an assault at an apartment building in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue. Upon arrival, they located a man suffering from lacerations to his head, arm, and leg. An investigation revealed that the victim was inside an apartment unit when another man attacked him with a metal pipe.

A short time later, officers located the suspect as he exited the building. The man attempted to flee but was quickly arrested.  

A search uncovered a taser as well as a small quantity of fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine.

A 20 year old is facing several charges.

