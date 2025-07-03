NEWS >

Summer Festival Preview: Electric Avenue International Jazz Festival

Thursday July 3rd, 2025, 12:00pm

Jazz fans, soul seekers, and lovers of a good weekend groove — get ready, the inaugural Electric Avenue International Jazz Festival takes place this weekend in Via Italia and Electric Avenue Art Alley in Windsor’s Erie Street East district.

Festival highlights include Toronto’s Sam Dickinson and Vancouver’s Nick Bracewell joining Windsor’s own JUNO-nominated jazz artist Russ Macklem and Detroit bassist Michael Abbo in a coast-to-coast quartet, Detroit’s Kasan Belgrave Quintet, fresh off the release of Dual Citizen, performing in Windsor for one night only, and the highly anticipated Detroit/Windsor Tenor Sax Battle between Stephen Grady Jr. (Detroit) and Len Temilini (Windsor).

Plus, local favourites The New Standard, Organization Trio, Assumption Jazz Band, and the Russ Macklem Detroit Quintet — fronted by the JUNO-nominated trumpet talent himself.

For more information, visit the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.

